Oct 1 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* JPMorgan Chase & Co's possible $11 billion settlement of
government mortgage probes has been complicated by a dispute
with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp over responsibility for
losses at the former Washington Mutual Inc, said people familiar
with the matter.
* Power group EDF has started exclusive talks with
energy services group Dalkia France to buy Citelum, a company
specialising in urban lighting equipment, Le Figaro said on
Tuesday.
* Brazilian oil producer OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA
is on track to forego a $44.5 million interest
payment due on Tuesday, two sources with knowledge of the plans
said, moving the company closer to the largest Latin American
corporate debt default ever.
* Siemens is a possible bidder to buy a Greek
rolling stock operating company, a source close to the talks
said on Monday, making it the first major German company to take
an interest in the country's asset sales programme.
* Macquarie Group and a group led by non-bank
lender Pepper Australia made final, rival bids for assets with
an estimated net book value of A$1 billion ($935 million) that
Lloyd's Banking Group is selling in a global
restructuring, people familiar with the matter said.
* Some of the world's largest private equity firms have made
preliminary offers for Johnson & Johnson's Ortho
Clinical Diagnostics unit, which makes blood screening equipment
and laboratory blood tests and could fetch around $5 billion,
several people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Newmont Mining Corp the biggest gold miner in the
United States, has joined the race for Glencore Xstrata's
copper mining project in Peru, the Financial Times
reported in its Tuesday edition.