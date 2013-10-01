Oct 1 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* JPMorgan Chase & Co's possible $11 billion settlement of government mortgage probes has been complicated by a dispute with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp over responsibility for losses at the former Washington Mutual Inc, said people familiar with the matter.

* Power group EDF has started exclusive talks with energy services group Dalkia France to buy Citelum, a company specialising in urban lighting equipment, Le Figaro said on Tuesday.

* Brazilian oil producer OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA is on track to forego a $44.5 million interest payment due on Tuesday, two sources with knowledge of the plans said, moving the company closer to the largest Latin American corporate debt default ever.

* Siemens is a possible bidder to buy a Greek rolling stock operating company, a source close to the talks said on Monday, making it the first major German company to take an interest in the country's asset sales programme.

* Macquarie Group and a group led by non-bank lender Pepper Australia made final, rival bids for assets with an estimated net book value of A$1 billion ($935 million) that Lloyd's Banking Group is selling in a global restructuring, people familiar with the matter said.

* Some of the world's largest private equity firms have made preliminary offers for Johnson & Johnson's Ortho Clinical Diagnostics unit, which makes blood screening equipment and laboratory blood tests and could fetch around $5 billion, several people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* Newmont Mining Corp the biggest gold miner in the United States, has joined the race for Glencore Xstrata's copper mining project in Peru, the Financial Times reported in its Tuesday edition.