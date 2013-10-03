Oct 3 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by the media:
* Private equity group Cerberus Capital Management LP was
considering an offer for BlackBerry Ltd , which
put itself on the block in August after bleeding market share to
other smartphone makers, a person familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Wednesday. The Wall Street Journal earlier named
Cerberus as one of two firms that specialize in distressed
investing that might be looking at BlackBerry. It did not name
the second firm.
* Swedish bank SEB and Danske Bank,
Denmark's biggest financial group, have held talks to explore
the possibility of a large structural deal, a Swedish business
daily reported on Thursday, citing anonymous sources.
* Cargill Inc, one of the world's leading cocoa
traders, is in the final stages of a deal to buy Archer Daniels
Midland Co's cocoa business, sources familiar with the
discussions said, creating a price-setting global giant.
* Standard Chartered Plc, DBS Group Holdings Ltd
and HSBC Plc have submitted first round bids
for Societe Generale's Asian private bank valued at
$600 million, people involved in the sale told Reuters.
* The planned combination of Brazil's Oi SA and
Portugal Telecom SGPS SA is unlikely to face opposition
from Brazil's antitrust regulators, a Brazilian government
source told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Highfields Capital, which oversees $13 billion in assets,
said it can deliver better returns with less money and is
planning to return some capital at the end of the year, the firm
said in a letter seen by Reuters.
* Industrial products makers Actuant Corp and
Columbus McKinnon Corp are among the bidders for Crosby
Group LLC, a lifting equipment company that is valued at around
$1 billion, several people familiar with the matter said this
week.
* Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is
considering buying a majority stake in Finmeccanica's
power engineering unit Ansaldo Energia and could file an offer
shortly, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.
* Siena prosecutors requested that JPMorgan Chase & Co
stand trial for obstructing regulators as part of a
wider probe into Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA's
purchase of Banca Antonveneta SpA, Bloomberg
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Three portfolio managers who worked for Steven A. Cohen's
SAC Capital Advisors in London have left the hedge fund, which
is currently fighting criminal insider trading charges. Alidod
Shirinbekov, Woei Chan and Paul Crouch no longer work at Cohen's
SAC Global Investors LLP unit, according to filings dated Sept.
26 on the UK's Companies House website. A spokesman for SAC
declined to comment on the news, which was first reported by
Bloomberg.
* Forstmann Little and Co attracted first-round bids for the
talent agency IMG Worldwide Inc from Silver Lake Management LLC,
TPG Capital, CVC Capital Partners Ltd and KKR & Co, people
familiar with the matter said. ()
* Steel Authority of India Ltd invited bids on
Thursday to raise 10 billion rupees ($160.2 million) through
issue of short-term paper, two sources with direct knowledge of
the matter said.