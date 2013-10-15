BRIEF-Fiera Infrastructure increases equity interest in Thames Water
* Fiera Infrastructure increases equity interest in Thames Water - investment in mature UK water and wastewater sector adds stable long-term returns to investment portfolio
Oct 15 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Swiss Re is considering selling Aurora National Life Assurance Co as it retreats from the U.S. life and health insurance market, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. ()
* The creditors of Energy Future Holdings remain at odds over how to split the Texas power company's equity in an expected bankruptcy as their confidentiality agreements lapse, several sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Emulex Corp has held talks with a few private equity firms, including Francisco Partners LP, Thoma Bravo LLC and Thomas H. Lee Partners LP about selling itself, but a deal remains uncertain for the struggling chip maker, according to several people familiar with the matter.
* Spanish telecoms group Telefonica has started preparing the sale of its $3.6 billion stake in its listed Czech unit, three sector bankers closely following the process but not directly involved said on Monday.
* Brazilian phone company TIM Participaçoes SA is not up for sale, its chief executive told a local newspaper, denying reports that Telecom Italia SpA wants to sell its 67 percent stake.
LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 8 French drug maker Sanofi is looking to hire advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business by the end of the month, sources told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is set to start after the summer.
