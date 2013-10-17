BRIEF-Suez CEO says more confident now than at start of 2016
* Suez says knows GE water well, both companies have talked a lot about industrial cooperation in the past - ceo of suez
Oct 17 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Swiss luxury group Richemont is informally looking for potential buyers for its fashion brand Chloe and received a non-binding offer this month from private equity firm Change Capital for leather goods maker Lancel, sources close to the matter said.
* Privately held natural gas exploration and production company Rice Energy is planning for an initial public offering that could value the company at as much as $2.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will sound out foreign investors in London over the next few days to raise support for a hefty 2.5 billion euro ($3.37 billion) capital increase that the troubled Italian bank must complete next year.
* Suez says knows GE water well, both companies have talked a lot about industrial cooperation in the past - ceo of suez
* Yingde shares up as much as 20 pct after PAG's bid for stakes
March 1 Fashion house BCBG Max Azria Group LLC filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, the latest casualty in the struggling U.S. retail sector, as shoppers abandon malls in favor of internet shopping.