Oct 22 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media On Tuesday:
* Etihad Airways is close to placing an order that could
kick off a $50 billion jet-buying spree from the Gulf as the
region's carriers flex their muscles in an industry hit by weak
margins and high fuel prices.
* Tri Pointe Homes Inc, a homebuilder backed by
Barry Sternlicht's Starwood Capital Group LLC, is in advanced
talks to buy Weyerhaeuser Co's homebuilding division for
about $2.7 billion, according to people familiar with the
matter.
* RadioShack has secured a fresh round of financing
from GE Capital, a source familiar with the matter said on
Monday.