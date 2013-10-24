Oct 24 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Former Apple Inc Chief Executive John Sculley is
exploring a joint bid for smartphone maker BlackBerry Ltd
with Canadian partners, the Globe and Mail reported on
Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.
* Bain Capital LLC, Crestview Partners LP and Goldman Sachs
Group Inc's private equity arm are among the firms
preparing to submit final bids for events services company PSAV
Presentation Services, three people familiar with the matter
said this week.
* Aptalis Pharma Inc, a speciality drugmaker owned by
private equity firm TPG Capital LP, has appointed underwriters
for an initial public offering after efforts to sell the company
failed, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc is working to bolster
performance in fixed-income trading after a weak third quarter,
and is looking for experienced salespeople and traders to
improve the business, President and Chief Operating Officer Gary
Cohn said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Wednesday.
* Hewlett-Packard Co is seeking buyers for some of
its mobile-computing patents, Bloomberg reported, citing people
with direct knowledge of the matter.
* At least nine banks face probes by the U.S. Department of
Justice into their sales of mortgage-backed securities as part
of an effort by the task force that reached the $13 billion
agreement with JPMorgan Chase & Co, the Financial Times
reported.