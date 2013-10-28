Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
Oct 28 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* NTT Communications Corp plans to buy two U.S. cloud computing firms for up to 100 billion yen ($1 billion) combined, a source with knowledge of the matter said, as Japanese firms ramp up efforts to improve overseas networks through acquisitions.
* Huishang Bank Corp Ltd plans to launch its Hong Kong IPO next week, seeking to raise up to $1.3 billion to bolster its balance sheet after years of steep growth in lending, in the biggest listing of a financial firm in the city in three years.
* Asian private equity firm MBK Partners has put Techpack Solutions Co Ltd on the auction block, people familiar with the matter said on Monday, in a deal that could fetch up to 600 billion won ($565 million) for the South Korean bottler.
* Washington law firm Patton Boggs, well known for its lobbying and public policy work, is in talks to merge with a larger U.S. law firm, according to two former partners and a person with inside knowledge of the deal.
* Drug maker Dendreon Corp is looking for a suitor after sales for its lead product, prostate cancer drug Provenge, were weaker than expected, according to a Bloomberg report.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).
March 3 CSX Corp is nearing a deal with one of its largest investors, activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, to sign up veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the U.S. railroad company's CEO, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.