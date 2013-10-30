Oct 29 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* A Japanese ruling party panel will recommend proposals
for handling the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant that include
breaking up the facility's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co
, a person familiar with the process said on Wednesday.
* China Construction Bank Corp is in advanced talks to buy
Brazil's Banco Industrial e Comercial SA, a person
familiar with the matter told Reuters, as China's No. 2 lender
swoops in on a mid-sized lender battered down by bad debt.
* India's Jyothy Laboratories plans to raise 4
billion rupees ($65.2 million) via three-year zero coupon bonds
at a yield-to-maturity of 11 percent, two sources with knowledge
of the deal said.
* Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is in
advanced talks to buy a majority stake in high-end China
restaurant chain South Beauty Investment Co Ltd for around $300
million, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co and the U.S. Justice
Department have hit snags in working out the final details of
their $13 billion settlement over the bank's mortgage bonds, two
people familiar with the talks said.
* Warehouse retailer BJ's Wholesale Club is
launching a $2.1 billion refinancing credit Thursday, sources
told Thomson Reuters LPC. Deutsche Bank is lead left, with Citi,
Barclays, Jefferies and Morgan Stanley to the right.
* State-owned natural gas processing and distribution
company GAIL India Ltd is in talks with Ophir Energy
Plc for a stake in its offshore gas assets in Tanzania,
two people with direct knowledge of the matter told the Wall
Street Journal on Tuesday, as India steps up its efforts to
secure energy supplies to meet surging domestic demand. ()
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz said Mondelez
International Inc was doing too little to cut costs,
the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a
presentation given by Peltz in Chicago.