BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "FinTech" payments technology for Chase Pay
Dec 11 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Bankers are assembling financing packages of around 200 million euros ($275.4 million) to back a sale of Norwegian children's furniture maker Stokke, after final round bids were submitted on Monday, banking sources said on Tuesday.
* Discovery Communication's board discussed making a possible run at sought-after cable company Scripps Network Interactive, home to the Food Network and HGTV, according to a report in Variety citing a person with knowledge of the Discovery board meeting.
* British bus and rail operator FirstGroup Plc has received a letter from one of its biggest shareholders, urging the company to sell its U.S. businesses in order to pay down debt, the Financial Times reported.
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.