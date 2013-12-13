BRIEF-AV Homes to acquire Savvy Homes in Raleigh, North Carolina
* Says acquisition will be funded by cash on hand and AV Homes' revolving credit facility
Dec 13 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* German healthcare and chemical conglomerate Bayer AG will launch a strategic partnership with China's CITIC Trust next week to market agrochemicals in China, a source close to the deal told Reuters.
* UK Insurer Legal & General has hired Goldman Sachs to advise on a possible bid for the general insurance arm of the Co-operative Group, a source familiar with the process said.
* Private equity investor Round Hill Capital and other co-owners of Vitus Immobilien have entered advanced talks to sell the German property group to Deutsche Annington, two sources familiar with the transaction said on Thursday.
* Private equity fund CVC is preparing to divest Sunrise, Switzerland's second-biggest mobile operator, after failing to merge it with a peer in 2010, four people familiar with the matter said.
* Construction material supplier Texas Industries Inc's owners are exploring a sale of the company and are working with Citigroup to find a buyer, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.
* SAC Capital Advisors LP is considering a revamp of its business, including scaling back ties with some banks and renaming itself, as it attempts to emerge from an insider-trading scandal and forge a new identity, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Insurer American International Group is in talks to sell its jet-leasing finance business to AerCap Holdings NV , according to reports.
* GMR Infrastructure Ltd has sold its 40 percent stake in Istanbul's Sabiha Gökcen International Airport for about 220 million euros ($302.58 million) to TAV Airports Holding Co, as it raises funds to pare debt in the face of slower economic growth, a person familiar with the development told Mint. ()
* Jones Group Inc is nearing a deal to sell itself to private-equity firm Sycamore Partners, in a takeover that would value the footwear and apparel maker at roughly $1.2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. ()
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
* Says acquisition will be funded by cash on hand and AV Homes' revolving credit facility
BRUSSELS, March 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON, March 3 If the merger of the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse goes ahead, it would have its head office in London as planned, LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday.