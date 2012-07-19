July 19 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Australia's Westfield Group may bid for Thakral
Holding's A$1.3 billion ($1.34 billion) mixed-use
commercial development project at Wynyard station, a key Sydney
transport hub, the Australian Financial Review reported on
Thursday without citing sources.
* ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas arm of India's Oil and
Natural Gas Corp, will team up with Petronet LNG Ltd
and Indian Oil Corp to bid for up to 20 per
cent stake in Russia's Novatek LNG project in the Yamal
Peninsula, reported Business Standard.
link.reuters.com/bec59s
* Online travel company Yatra.com is likely to get listed on
an American stock exchange, says chief financial officer Dhruv
Shringi. It is expected to look at launching its initial public
offer in the next financial year, reported Business Standard. link.reuters.com/sac59s
* Budget airline GoAir is in the market to raise $200 million
in equity to pare debt, a source close to the development said,
reported the Economic Times. link.reuters.com/jyb59s
* Irish building materials group CRH Plc has entered
the fray to buy Jaiprakash Associates Ltd's cement
plants in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, after the Indian company's
discussions with the AV Birla Group got stuck due to differences
over valuation and other issues, reported the Economic Times. link.reuters.com/hyb59s
(Compiled by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil
Nair)
($1 = 0.9670 Australian dollars)