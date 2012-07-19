July 19 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Australia's Westfield Group may bid for Thakral Holding's A$1.3 billion ($1.34 billion) mixed-use commercial development project at Wynyard station, a key Sydney transport hub, the Australian Financial Review reported on Thursday without citing sources.

* ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas arm of India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp, will team up with Petronet LNG Ltd and Indian Oil Corp to bid for up to 20 per cent stake in Russia's Novatek LNG project in the Yamal Peninsula, reported Business Standard. link.reuters.com/bec59s

* Online travel company Yatra.com is likely to get listed on an American stock exchange, says chief financial officer Dhruv Shringi. It is expected to look at launching its initial public offer in the next financial year, reported Business Standard. link.reuters.com/sac59s

* Budget airline GoAir is in the market to raise $200 million in equity to pare debt, a source close to the development said, reported the Economic Times. link.reuters.com/jyb59s

* Irish building materials group CRH Plc has entered the fray to buy Jaiprakash Associates Ltd's cement plants in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, after the Indian company's discussions with the AV Birla Group got stuck due to differences over valuation and other issues, reported the Economic Times. link.reuters.com/hyb59s

($1 = 0.9670 Australian dollars)