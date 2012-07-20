July 20 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* DLF Ltd, India's biggest real estate company, is set to sign a deal with Mumbai-based Lodha Developers for selling one of its showcase non-core assets, the 17-acre National Textile Corporation (NTC) land in Mumbai, Business Standard reported. link.reuters.com/reh59s

* Indian infrastructure firm Gayatri Projects is in talks with Jindal Power, the unlisted arm of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, for a possible stake sale in a power project jointly developed by NCC and Gayatri, the Economic Times reported. link.reuters.com/qeh59s

($1 = 55.1550 Indian rupees)