* The London Stock Exchange Group is in talks with the Singapore Exchange about a potential 7.2 billion-pound ($11.3 billion) merger, the Daily Telegraph reported, in a deal likely to face tough regulatory scrutiny. [ID: nL2E8IJN6M]

* DLF Ltd, India's biggest real estate company, is set to sign a deal with Mumbai-based Lodha Developers for selling one of its showcase non-core assets, the 17-acre National Textile Corporation (NTC) land in Mumbai, Business Standard reported. link.reuters.com/reh59s

* Indian infrastructure firm Gayatri Projects is in talks with Jindal Power, the unlisted arm of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, for a possible stake sale in a power project jointly developed by NCC and Gayatri, the Economic Times reported. link.reuters.com/qeh59s

($1 = 55.1550 Indian rupees) ($1 = 0.6366 British pounds)