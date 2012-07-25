(Adds Bayer sale)
July 25 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer AG is in
talks to sell its blood glucose meters business, Financial Times
Deutschland reported, citing industry and financial sources.
* Norddeutsche Landesbank, one of Germany's biggest
Landesbanken, is expected to reveal on Wednesday that it has
struck a deal to have a 15 billion euro ($18.13
billion)portfolio of assets part-guaranteed by its two state
owners - the Länder governments of Lower Saxony and Saxony
Anhalt, the Financial Times reported. link.reuters.com/zab69s
* Philippine Airlines Inc plans to beef up its
capital by another $500 million "in the near future" to fund a
fleet modernization program intended to bring the storied flag
carrier back to profitability amid a highly competitive
environment, reported the Inquirer. link.reuters.com/tuz59s
($1 = 0.8275 euros)
(Compiled by Shilpa Hinduja in Bangalore; Editing by Jijo Jacob
and Jane Merriman)