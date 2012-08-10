Artwork on sex, passion and sensuality up for sale at Sotheby's
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
Aug 10 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Zynga Inc, the biggest maker of games played on Facebook Inc's website, doled out equity grants to all full-time employees after an earnings shortfall caused a share-price decline that eroded the value of existing grants, Bloomberg reported citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
* Plans have been made to form a consortium to buy a 66 percent stake in the government-controlled nuclear group Urenco for as much as 7 billion euro ($8.62 billion), the Financial Times reported. The attempt is being led by Patrick Upson, a former chief executive of a joint venture between Areva SA and Urenco called Enrichment Technology Company.
* International Business Machines Corp has considered buying Research In Motion Ltd's enterprise division, Bloomberg reported, citing two unnamed sources.
* China's CNOOC Ltd said it plans to defend its $15 billion proposed buyout of Canadian oil producer Nexen Inc before U.S. regulators by describing itself as a publicly traded company that has a record of compliance with U.S. law, reported the Wall Street Journal.
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.