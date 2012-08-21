Aug. 21 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* George Soros, the billionaire hedge fund manager, has bought a near 8 percent stake in English Premier League soccer club Manchester United, which listed its shares in New York on Aug. 9.

* A major investor in Facebook Inc and one of its earliest backers has sold a majority of his shares in recent days as the stock price has continued its slide to nearly half its May IPO price.

* China's sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp has invested in Cheniere Energy Partners' planned plant for exporting liquefied natural gas from the United States, the latest sign of Asian companies' interest in North American energy assets.

* Britain's biggest mobile operator, Everything Everywhere , is in advanced talks to sell a chunk of airwaves to the country's smallest operator, Three.

* Citigroup's chief executive Vikram Pandit has rejected the idea of big banks being split up, the Financial Times said on Tuesday.

* Micron Technology, which was chosen as an equity investor for failed Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory, will provide a total of 280 billion yen ($3.5 billion) to Elpida, the Asahi newspaper said on its website on Tuesday, without citing sources.

* Embattled TV maker Sharp Corp aims to cut 8,000 jobs or 15 percent of its global workforce, including 3,000 from the sale of two TV factories in China and Mexico to Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry, Japan's Yomiuri newspaper said on Tuesday.