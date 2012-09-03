September 3 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* China Investment Corp (CIC) has sold most of its stake in BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, as part of a wider strategy to trim holdings in global financial institutions, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

* HSBC is looking to offload its entire 4.46 percent stake in private sector lender Karnataka Bank, after having exited from three other Indian lenders -- Axis Bank, Yes Bank and Federal Bank, reported Business Standard. [ID:]

* Indian equity research company Amba Research has hired a Mumbai-based investment bank for a possible sale. The company is aiming for a $100 million valuation, reported Mint. [ID:]