Sept 4 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* French state-owned transport group RATP, which operates the Paris Metro, is interested in buying certain assets of transport group Veolia Transdev, French daily Le Figaro reported on Tuesday, citing RATP chief executive Pierre Mongin.

* Nearly six months after UB Group chairman Vijay Mallya put the stake sale process of Whyte & Mackay on the fast track to find a solution to United Spirits' high leverage, Mallya is understood to be nearing a deal to offload 49 percent stake in the flagship subsidiary, Business Standard reported.

* Chennai-based Sun Group, promoter of Sun TV and SpiceJet, has entered the race for Deccan Chargers, the Indian Premier League team owned by the Deccan Chronicle Group, reported the Financial Express.