Sept 5 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* The owner of Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co has hired
banks to explore an initial public offering of the firm's
Canadian department stores to raise about C$500 million ($506.9
million), the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person
familiar with the matter.
* Madrid is planning to provide 4.5 billion euros ($5.65
billion)of stopgap rescue money to Bankia, the
nationalised bank, by injecting it with Spanish government debt,
the Financial Times reported.
* Stockholm-based Brummer & Partners is preparing one of the
largest new European hedge fund launches of 2012 with a vehicle,
which will demand longer-term monetary commitments from
investors, the Financial Times reported.