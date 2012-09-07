UPDATE 1-Comcast's NBC in talks to buy 25 pct stake in Euronews-source
* NBCU to buy Euronews stake through reserved shares sale-source
Sept 7 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* KB Financial Group Inc is expected to agree as early as next week to buy ING Groep NV's South Korean insurance business in a deal worth at least $2.2 billion, media reported on Friday.
* Private-equity firm Carlyle Group LP has agreed to buy U.S. power-plant developer Cogentrix Energy LLC from Goldman Sachs Group, the Wall Street Journal reported.
* India's Videocon Industries Ltd is one of the front runners to buy out Deccan Chargers, an Indian Premier League team owned by Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd, Business Standard reported.
SHANGHAI, Feb 15 Chinese cable maker Recon Wenyuan Cable Co Ltd is set to snap up a majority stake in a U.S. movie production company for up to $100 million, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, without naming the target.
SHANGHAI, Feb 15 Zhenai.com, one of China's largest matchmaking websites, has found itself an unlikely suitor in drone manufacturer DEA General Aviation that said on Wednesday it wants to buy the popular dating website to expand its business.