Jan 15 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Dell Inc is in talks with private equity firms on a potential buyout, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, confirming reports that sent shares in the world's No. 3 PC maker soaring 13 percent to nearly a eight-month high.

* Pfizer Inc is considering buying India's Agila Specialties, the injectable-medicines unit of Indian drug supplier Strides Arcolab Ltd, for a possible price of $2 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

* Barclays Plc and Deutsche Bank AG will take a knife to bonuses for investment bankers in the coming weeks as they seek to tackle high costs, people familiar with the matter said.

* South Africa's Anglo American Platinum is likely to sell or shut its Union mine as part of a review of its platinum business by parent Anglo American Plc, a person familiar with the matter said.

* U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC is not planning a takeover of HMV group Plc after buying some of the struggling British entertainment retailer's debt, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

* Yes Bank Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd are negotiating to buy the Indian retail assets of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, abandoned by Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corp, the Economic Times reported citing two people familiar with the development. ()

* Low-cost carrier (LCC) SpiceJet Ltd could be the second Indian carrier after Jet Airways India Ltd to get foreign direct investment from an international airline. The LCC is reportedly in talks with some foreign carriers, with highly-placed sources saying Gulf carrier Qatar Airways being the most likely suitor, and the deal could materialize this quarter, the Times of India reported.()

* A small Russian refiner owned by ex-government official Vladimir Kogan has declared an interest in bidding for a stake in Russia's biggest port operator which the government wants to sell, business daily Vedomosti reported, citing sources close to the port operator and the government.

* Chinese shipping group Cosco is considering investing one billion euros ($1.34 billion) in Greece's largest port at Piraeus (OLP), which is on the government's privatisations agenda, financial daily Imerisia said on Monday.