April 9 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* IT outsourcing company CompuCom Systems Inc said Monday it is being bought by private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners, and a source close to the matter said the price tag will be $1.1 billion.

* French bank Natixis SA aims to wind down its 'bad bank,' which holds about 14 billion euros ($18.22 billion) in toxic assets left over from the 2008 financial crisis, by mid-2014, its chief executive told newspaper Les Echos.

* Bank of Shanghai plans to raise about 15 billion yuan ($2.42 billion) through an initial public offering in Hong Kong this year to replenish capital, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday, citing an internal document distributed to shareholders.

* Two hedge funds which made millions of pounds shorting UK bank shares during the 2008 financial crisis are in talks to back a 1-billion-pound ($1.53 billion) bid for more than 300 Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc branches, Sky News reported. ()

* Citigroup Inc has filed a claim with Nasdaq OMX Group Inc to potentially receive compensation for losses associated with Facebook Inc's glitch-ridden market debut last May, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.

* Pressure is building on British Prime Minister David Cameron to intervene to rid James Crosby of his knighthood and part of his pension, after a parliamentary report accused the former HBOS Plc chief executive of presiding over a "massive failure", the Financial Times reported. ()

* Morgan Stanley plans to claw back some of the pay it owes a trader who pleaded guilty last week to a federal wire fraud charge for misleading his former employer, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, the Wall Street journal reported, citing people familiar with the case. ()

* Cerberus Capital Management LP, known for its purchase of Detroit auto maker Chrysler LLC during the financial crisis, wants to buy the dicey portions of securities tied to commercial mortgages, the Wall Street journal reported, citing people familiar with the fund. ()

* Europe's third-biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali SpA has moved closer to selling its U.S. life reinsurance unit as it shortlisted two among a large number of bidders, two people with direct knowledge of the situation said on Monday.

* Reliance Industries Ltd's joint venture with BP Plc, Torrent Power Ltd, GAIL (India) Ltd and Petronet LNG Ltd are in race to pick up a 25 percent stake in a proposed liquefied natural gas project worth 50 billion Indian rupees ($916.51 million), newspaper Mint reported, citing three people familiar with the development. ()

* Fisker Automotive Inc could file for bankruptcy protection as soon as this week as the U.S. Department of Energy pressures the green-car startup to pay back nearly $200 million in government loans.

* Russian fertilizer firm PhosAgro OAO will launch a secondary share offering on Monday after the company's share price rose above a key $14.50 threshold eyed by management, one financial source familiar with the deal said.

* After Tata Motors Ltd and Hero MotoCorp Ltd , Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is now considering a South African plant from where it could supply to other nearby markets, the Financial Express reported, citing top company officials. ()