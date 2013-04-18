April 18 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Hulu, jointly controlled by Walt Disney Co and
News Corp, has hired Guggenheim Partners to advise on a
sale of the company, even as the financial services firm is
considering making its own bid for the video streaming service,
three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
* Diversified manufacturer Roper Industries Inc is
in advanced talks to buy Managed Health Care Associates, a
privately held healthcare services provider, for about $1
billion, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* Private equity owners of Numericable have asked banks to
pitch on a possible stock exchange listing this year that could
value the French cable company at around 4 billion euros ($5.22
billion), three people with knowledge of the plan said.
* Commerzbank AG, Germany's second-biggest lender,
is in exclusive talks to sell its UK property business Eurohypo
to private equity firm Lone Star and U.S. bank Wells Fargo & Co
, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar
with the talks.
* MacDon Industries Ltd, one of North America's largest
manufacturers of windrowers, is looking for a buyer in a deal
that could fetch around $1 billion and is being advised by
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, four people familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday.
* India's largest airport developer GMR Airports will sell
shares in a public offer this financial year to raise roughly 20
billion rupees ($369.28 million) for expansion and to help a
clutch of private equity investors to sell shares in the
company, The Economic Times reported, citing two people familiar
with the development. ()
* Russia's biggest home electronics retailer M.Video
has asked the country's anti-monopoly regulator for
permission to acquire its closest competitor Eldorado, financial
daily Kommersant reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar
with the matter.
* Gladedale, one of a glut of housebuilders which ran into
financial trouble during the 2009 banking crisis, is being
groomed for a sale amid a sharp upturn in the industry's
fortunes, Sky News reported, citing insiders. ()
* ING Groep NV is expected raise about $1.4 billion
when it floats the initial public offering of its U.S.
retirement, investment and insurance arms next month, the
Financial Times reported. ()
* Greece received on Wednesday at least one binding bid in
the privatisation of its gambling monopoly OPAP,
sources close to the sale said on Wednesday.