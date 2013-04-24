April 24 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Italian carmaker Fiat is in advanced talks with banks, which are expected to conclude next month, for financing for a possible buyout of the rest of Chrysler, two people familiar with the matter said.

* Subsidiaries of Israel's Delek Group will seek to raise up to $2 billion from a bond issue in the United States this year to invest in gas fields off Israel's Mediterranean coast, a market source said.

* Spain's state-owned Loterias, or Lottery, may raise up to 4.5 billion euros ($5.9 billion) through a bond or by seeking bridge loans before eventually going to capital markets, a source at the economy ministry told Reuters.

* The planned sale of more than 600 UK bank branches by Lloyds Banking Group to the Co-Operative Group has fallen through, people familiar with the matter said.

* Czech electricity company CEZ is likely to sell its Detmarovice power plant to Gascontrol, which has bid 1.6 billion crowns ($80.4 million) for the 800 MW hard coal-fired plant. weekly magazine Ekonom reported on its website.