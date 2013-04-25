April 25 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Verizon Communications Inc has hired advisers to
prepare a possible $100 billion cash and stock bid to take full
control of Verizon Wireless from joint venture partner Vodafone
Group Plc, two people familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
* Emergency Medical Services Corp, the largest U.S. provider
of ambulance services, has selected underwriters for a $750
million initial public offering, two people familiar with the
matter said.
* China's largest search engine, Baidu Inc, is in
the process of acquiring Chinese online video firm, PPS Net TV,
for between $350-$400 million, China Business News reported on
Thursday, quoting sources.
* Carlyle Group LP's Synagro Technologies Inc is
preparing to file soon for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to
restructure its debt, two sources with knowledge of the
situation told Reuters.
* Croesus Retail Trust, which focuses on retail real estate
in Japan, launched a $292 million Singapore initial public
offering on Thursday, a person with direct knowledge of the
plans said.
* Italian regional lender Banca Carige is expected
to raise at least 200 million euros ($259.9 million) from the
sale of its asset management unit and its stake in a local
highway company, a financial source said.
* Large shareholders in German public sector insurers
Provinzial Nordwest and Provinzial Rheinland are pushing for the
two to merge and put paid to an advance from Allianz,
three people familiar with the situation said.
* Carlyle Group is in early-stage discussions with India's
Bharti Airtel to acquire a minority stake in the
company's digital TV unit, Business Standard reported. ()
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on