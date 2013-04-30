April 30 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* KKR & Co is considering a bid for Rio Tinto's majority stake in an Australian copper-gold mine in a sign that private-equity firms are hunting for bargains among assets no longer wanted by major resources companies, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ()

* Deutsche Bank AG is raising 2.8 billion euros ($3.67 billion) by issuing 90 million shares to soothe shareholder concerns over its balance sheet after months of resisting calls to tap shareholders for fresh capital, the Financial Times reported. ()

* Japan's Fujitsu Ltd is in late-stage talks to sell its microcontroller chip business to Spansion Inc -- a deal that will broaden the U.S. semiconductor company product line-up so it can better cater to automotive clients, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

* German media group Bertelsmann is poised to pocket 1.4 billion euros ($1.83 billion) from the partial sale of its stake in broadcaster RTL, making it the second-biggest new listing in Europe so far this year. This is based on a narrowed price range for the offered shares of between 55 euros and 56 euros a share, two people familiar with the proposed deal have confirmed, according to the Financial Times. ()

* Tele Columbus Group, Germany's third-biggest cable company, is reviving its search for a buyer to tap demand for cable assets in Europe's largest economy, Bloomberg reported citing three people familiar with the matter. ()