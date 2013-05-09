May 9 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Dubai Group, an investment vehicle owned by the emirate's ruler, aims to secure a final agreement with creditors on its $10 billion debt restructuring by June 6, potentially ending marathon negotiations that have dragged on nearly three years.

* Japanese lender Resona Holdings Inc is set to unveil a plan to pay off a government debt worth 872 billion yen ($8.8 billion)in five years, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, ending more than a decade-old bailout.

* Medical device provider ICU Medical Inc is considering a sale that could fetch more than $1 billion, according to a Bloomberg News report.

* India's GoAir has appointed investment bank JPMorgan to scout for a foreign strategic partner to buy up to 49 percent in the low-cost passenger carrier, the Economic Times reported. ()