May 15 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Actavis Inc received and rejected a takeover offer
from Mylan Inc last week that valued the generic
drugmaker at more than $15 billion, a person familiar with the
situation told Reuters on Tuesday.
* State-owned China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd priced its
initial public offering at the lower end of the indicative price
range, raising $1.1 billion, a source with direct knowledge of
the matter said on Wednesday.
* State-rescued German bank Hypo Real Estate Holding AG
is preparing to sell its public finance specialist
Depfa, with Citigroup Inc appointed to organise the sale,
two people familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
* The parent of Dongfeng Motor Group Co, China's
second-largest automaker, will take an over-40 percent stake in
Fujian Motor Industry Group, a local newspaper said on
Wednesday, the latest consolidation in the country's fragmented
auto market.
* Shares in German lender Commerzbank AG, which
are currently held by Germany's bank rescue fund Soffin, are
being placed at a price range between 6.60-7.00 euros
($8.57-$9.08) a piece, two people familiar with the transaction
said on Tuesday.