May 17 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Enterprise software company Marketo Inc priced
its initial public offering of common stock at $13, the higher
end of its expected price range, to raise $79.3 million,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
* Sweden's Recipharm has hired UBS AG to advise on
either a partial sale of the pharmaceutical company or a listing
on the Stockholm exchange, a source close to the process told
Reuters on Thursday.
* Private equity firm Sun Capital Partners is exploring the
sale of Emerald Performance Materials, a specialty chemicals
company that could be worth more than $700 million, according to
four sources familiar with the matter.
* Independent western U.S. refiner Tesoro Corp may
take ownership of BP Plc's 240,000 barrel per day
refinery in Carson, California, as early as June 1, sources
familiar with the transaction said on Thursday.
* U.S.-insurer New York Life is in exclusive
negotiations with Yuanta Financial Holdings Co to sell
its Taiwan assets, two sources with close knowledge of the deal
told Reuters on Friday, joining other global rivals in exiting
the Taiwan market.
* Blackstone Group LP is planning to create a hedge
fund which will consist of the boldest trades from the
third-party hedge funds it invests with, the Financial Times
reported.