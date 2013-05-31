May 31 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Sony Corp has tapped Morgan Stanley and Citigroup to help sound out options for its entertainment business, according to a media report. Cable television network CNBC reported on Thursday that Sony has hired the two banks but that the process was still in an exploratory stage.

* Renault is exploring a possible cooperation deal with Japanese car maker Mitsubishi, which already has an alliance with the French company's partner Nissan, daily Le Figaro reported.

* Vince Cable, Britain's business secretary, said in an interview with the Financial Times on Thursday that the sell-off of the part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland is "not in any sense urgent" and that Treasury ministers and officials were acting hastily on the issue.