June 11 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Delta Air Lines is expected to secure unconditional European regulatory approval to buy a 49 percent stake in Virgin Atlantic, as the pan-European regulator does not see competition problems, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

* China's state-owned Shenhua Group Corp Ltd and India's Aditya Birla Group are among companies considering bids for some of Rio Tinto Ltd's Australian coal assets, valued at an estimated $3.2 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Eaton Corp is weighing a sale of its autoparts unit to focus on its growing power and lighting operations, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. ()

* Germany's RWE is struggling to find buyers for its Dea oil-and-gas unit, Bloomberg reported, adding that so far, only BASF SE's energy unit Wintershall has expressed serious interest in buying all of Dea. ()

* Subprime lender Springleaf Finance Corp, owned by Fortress Investment Group LLC, is in discussions with banks about a possible initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported. ()