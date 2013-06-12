June 12 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* DBS Group Holdings Ltd may review its planned
acquisition of a stake in Indonesia's PT Bank Danamon
if the Singapore lender is allowed to buy only a 40 percent
share, DBS's chairman told Singapore's Business Times newspaper.
* Vodafone Group Plc has made an informal takeover
bid within the past week for Germany's biggest cable company,
Kabel Deutschland Holding AG, Bloomberg reported,
citing people with knowledge of the matter.
* Australian satellite communications company NewSat has
flagged its interest in Singapore Telecommunications Ltd's
A$2 billion ($1.88 billion) sale of its Australian
unit, Optus Satellite, The Australian newspaper reported on
Wednesday.
* Miners Rio Tinto and Glencore Xstrata
have held early-stage talks to consider a plan that could
combine thermal coal assets in Australia as both sides battle
low prices and high costs, two sources familiar with the plan
said.
* BC Partners is the last remaining bidder for
Springer Science+Business Media, three people
familiar with the negotiations said, as the publisher's owners
plan to decide by the end of this week whether to sell or float
the group.