June 13 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Chrysler Group LLC set terms on a loan refinancing that will clear the way for Italy's Fiat to buy the rest of the U.S. carmaker that it does not already own, banking sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

* Virgin Money, the British banking arm of Richard Branson's Virgin Group, is expected to choose advisers for its initial public offering during the next six months, the Financial Times reported. ()

* The manager of Brevan Howard's $570 million currency fund is among a number of traders leaving the hedge fund firm because of underperformance, a source with knowledge of the matter said.