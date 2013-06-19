June 19 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Britain's Vodafone Group Plc has raised its
preliminary offer to buy Germany's largest cable operator, Kabel
Deutschland Holding AG, a day after U.S. media group
Liberty Global Plc made a rival bid, Bloomberg
reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the bid.
* Trading firms RGM Advisors LLC and Allston Trading LLC are
in early merger discussions to combine their automated trading
on stock and futures markets, the Wall Street Journal said on
Tuesday, quoting people familiar with the matter.
* SunGard Data Systems Inc, the computer software maker that
was taken private in 2005 for $11.4 billion, is exploring a sale
of its data managing operations that could fetch up to $2
billion, several people familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.