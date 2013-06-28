June 28 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* PSA Peugeot Citroen's founding family has offered to give up control of the French automaker as it tries to revive plans for a closer tie-up with General Motors Co backed by a fresh capital injection, sources said.

* The U.S. Justice Department is taking depositions as part of a probe into a planned merger of American Airlines Inc and US Airways Group Inc that would create the world's largest airline, three sources close to the discussions told Reuters.

* The New York Times Co has received multiple bids for The Boston Globe, according to a source familiar with the auction of the daily newspaper.

* Textbook publisher Cengage Learning Acquisitions Inc may file for bankruptcy protection in the coming days, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.