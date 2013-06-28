June 28 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* PSA Peugeot Citroen's founding family has
offered to give up control of the French automaker as it tries
to revive plans for a closer tie-up with General Motors Co
backed by a fresh capital injection, sources said.
* The U.S. Justice Department is taking depositions as part
of a probe into a planned merger of American Airlines Inc
and US Airways Group Inc that would create
the world's largest airline, three sources close to the
discussions told Reuters.
* The New York Times Co has received multiple bids
for The Boston Globe, according to a source familiar with the
auction of the daily newspaper.
* Textbook publisher Cengage Learning Acquisitions Inc may
file for bankruptcy protection in the coming days, the Wall
Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the
matter.