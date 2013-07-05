July 5 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) plans to cut around 300 jobs from the international private banking arm of Lloyds Banking Group Plc which it just bought, three sources familiar with the matter said.

* Italy's biggest bank UniCredit may consider a partnership for its business that manages 42 billion euros ($54.24 billion) in bad loans following interest from international investors, banking sources said on Thursday.

* Seibu Holdings Inc will meet with its largest single shareholder Cerberus Capital Management LP on Friday to possibly discuss a listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

* Brazilian oil producer OGX Petróleo e Gas SA Participações may propose that bondholders accept a buyback or convert their securities into stock as part of an effort to stave off default, Valor Econômico reported on Thursday.