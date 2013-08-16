Aug 16 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Amgen Inc, the drugmaker in advanced discussions
to buy Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc, has asked Onyx for
some of the data from an ongoing trial on the company's new
blood cancer drug, two people familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
* Leonard Green & Partners LP is exploring a sale of
Brickman Group Holdings Inc that could value the largest
commercial landscaping company in the United States at up to
$1.5 billion, three people familiar with the matter said this
week.
* Data storage company Nimble Storage intends to go public
later this year and has selected Goldman Sachs Group Inc
to lead an IPO, according to two sources familiar with the
matter.
* Private equity firm Kelso & Co is in advanced talks to
sell Custom Building Products Inc to peer Quikrete Companies
Inc, in a deal that could value the company at between $700
million and $800 million, three people familiar with the matter
said this week.
* A unit of Libya's sovereign wealth fund is in talks to buy
a 35-percent stake in state-owned Tunisie Telecom from a
conglomerate owned by Dubai's ruler, three sources aware of the
matter said.
* South African drug maker Adcock Ingram said on
Thursday it remains in exclusive talks with CFR Pharmaceuticals
about the Chilean firm's $1.3 billion takeover
bid.