Aug 20 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Blackstone's real estate arm is targeting up to $5
billion for a new European fund, according to a source familiar
with the matter, as one of the world's biggest private equity
firms bets on property deals in the region picking
up.
* KKR & Co LP and Warburg Pincus LLC are among the
private equity firms competing for Mitchell International Inc, a
car and property claims software company that could fetch up to
$1.5 billion, according to four people familiar with the matter.
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is in talks with the
Hong Kong stock exchange about allowing its founders to maintain
control over the Chinese e-commerce company even after it
becomes listed, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.