BRIEF-Columbia Property Trust to expand presence in New York
* Columbia Property Trust to expand presence in New York with acquisition in Midtown South
Aug 21 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* NYSE Euronext has tapped JPMorgan Chase & Co and Societe Generale to help arrange a potential $1 billion IPO for its European equity operations, Bloomberg news agency reported.
* New China Trust, which was leading a consortium of Chinese investors in a $4.2 billion bid for American International Group Inc's (AIG) aircraft-leasing unit, pulled out of the deal in May, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
* Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA, Brazil's largest diversified steelmaking group, is interested in acquiring control of mining firm MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA from embattled tycoon Eike Batista, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, March 9 Four individual investors of Peabody Energy Corp are accusing the company, certain hedge funds and other parties involved in the coal producer's Chapter 11 bankruptcy of breaching their fiduciary duties, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday.
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday: