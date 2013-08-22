Aug 22 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Two top executives of Millennium Management LLC are
preparing to start a $1.4 billion hedge fund in Asia, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters, in what would be the
region's largest such fund launch.
* Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc has given potential
buyers, including Amgen Inc, access to trial data on
its new cancer drug, removing a key hurdle that was holding up
deal talks, according to three people familiar with the matter.
* IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) has hired three
banks to advise on the listing of Euronext, whose sale is
crucial to its $8.2 billion takeover of NYSE Euronext,
three sources familiar with the situation said.