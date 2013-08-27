Aug 27 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Private equity firm MBK Partners has agreed to buy a 90
percent stake in ING's South Korean insurance unit for
1.63 trillion won ($1.46 billion), a source with direct
knowledge of the matter said Monday.
* Japanese oil refiner Cosmo Oil Co shut the
100,000 barrels per day (bpd) No.1 crude distillation unit (CDU)
at Sakai refinery on Friday for planned maintenance, an industry
source said on Monday.
* Brazil's oil industry watchdog plans to reject OGX
Petróleo e Gás Participações SA's plan to develop the Tubarão
Azul offshore oil field, two government sources with direct
knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
* Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp
has reached agreement in principle with the Pentagon on
a contract to build 39 engines for a sixth batch of F-35 Joint
Strike Fighters, three sources familiar with the deal said
Monday.
* Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) may shelve a
$12 billion power project in Turkey amid a deteriorating
economic outlook and increasingly difficult financing
conditions, Turkish energy industry sources said on Monday.
* Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi is looking to
raise at least $500 million by listing a hospitality trust in
Singapore next year to help refinance some of the debt that his
companies took on to win control of Fraser and Neave (F&N)
, people with knowledge of the matter said.
* Malaysia's largest mobile phone operator by market value
Axiata Group Bhd is planning an initial public
offering of its telecommunication tower assets estimated to be
worth up to $500 million, three people familiar with the deal
said.