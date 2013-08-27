Aug 27 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Japan's ANA Holdings Inc will buy a 49 percent
stake in Myanmar carrier Asian Wings Airways as part of a
strategy to expand overseas, an industry source familiar with
the agreement said.
* Private equity firm MBK Partners has agreed to buy a 90
percent stake in ING's South Korean insurance unit for
1.63 trillion won ($1.46 billion), a source with direct
knowledge of the matter said Monday.
* Brazil's oil industry watchdog plans to reject OGX
Petróleo e Gás Participações SA's plan to develop the Tubarão
Azul offshore oil field, two government sources with direct
knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
* Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) may shelve a
$12 billion power project in Turkey amid a deteriorating
economic outlook and increasingly difficult financing
conditions, Turkish energy industry sources said on Monday.
* Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi is looking to
raise at least $500 million by listing a hospitality trust in
Singapore next year to help refinance some of the debt that his
companies took on to win control of Fraser and Neave (F&N)
, people with knowledge of the matter said.
* Malaysia's largest mobile phone operator by market value
Axiata Group Bhd is planning an initial public
offering of its telecommunication tower assets estimated to be
worth up to $500 million, three people familiar with the deal
said.