BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "FinTech" payments technology for Chase Pay
* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
Aug 29 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries is close to winning an order worth about $1.4 billion to build 10 huge container ships for the United Arab Shipping Company (UASC), a source close to the matter said.
* A PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) pension fund is in talks to buy a stake in a German skyscraper, in what could be one of Europe's biggest property deals this year, a source close to the negotiations told Reuters.
* Citadel LLC, Virtu Financial, Two Sigma and RGM Advisors are among the companies bidding for E*Trade Financial Corp's market-making unit in a deal expected to be worth $100 million to $200 million, several sources with direct knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.
* Institutional fixed-income trading platform providers Tradeweb and MarketAxess are among three bidders for BondDesk Group LLC in a deal that is expected to be valued up to $200 million, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters this week.
* Verizon Communications Inc and Vodafone Group Plc have restarted talks over a possible buyout of the British firm's stake in their U.S. wireless joint venture, the Wall Street Journal said, a deal that is expected to cost Verizon more than $100 billion.
* China Grand Automotive Services Co, the Chinese car dealer backed by TPG Capital, plans to seek at least $500 million in an initial public offering in Hong Kong, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter. ()
* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.