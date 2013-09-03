Sept 3 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Dubai World, the state entity that restructured $25 billion of debt in 2011, is in the final stages of selling its 50 percent stake in Miami Beach's Fontainebleau hotel to South Florida developer Turnberry Ltd, three sources aware of the matter said.

* Private-equity bidders for Hutchison Whampoa Ltd's Hong Kong supermarket chain ParknShop were dropped from the auction amid signs strategic buyers like China Resources Enterprise (CRE) had the upper hand in a sale expected to fetch between $3-4 billion.

* Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, one of the world's most aggressive investors, is hiring senior bankers and industry executives to lessen the fund's reliance on Europe and diversify its investment portfolio, sources familiar with the plan said.