Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Sept 6 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris and U.S. telecoms group AT&T have contacted the core investors who want to sell their shares in Telecom Italia, a source close to the situation said.
* Spain's La Caixa financial group is finalising the sale of a majority stake in its Servihabitat property firm to U.S. private investment company TPG for 185 million euros ($244 million), a source close to the deal said on Thursday.
* Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and U.S. private equity group Blackstone are each set to buy 30 percent stakes in Goldman Sachs Group Inc's British pensions insurance operation, Rothesay Life, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.