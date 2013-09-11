Sept 11 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* SZITIC Commercial Property Co Ltd, which sold a stake in
two of its malls to U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group LP
in May, plans an up to $1 billion Hong Kong IPO as soon
as the fourth quarter of 2013, the Wall Street Journal reported
on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* An 8.3 billion pound ($13 billion) project to build a
refinery and petrochemical plant in eastern China involving
Royal Dutch Shell has been shelved after losing
political support, the Telegraph newspaper reported, citing
sources.
* Glencore Xstrata said on Tuesday Chinese suitors
might be allowed to compete against each other in the race for
the $5.9 billion Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, given strong
interest ahead of a first bid deadline next week.