* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
* Leading bond-fund managers Pacific Investment Management Co. and BlackRock Inc bought about $13 billion of the debt Verizon Communications Inc sold in its record $49 billion bond offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Blackstone Group LP is hoping the stock market will value Hilton Worldwide Inc at around $30 billion, including debt, a source familiar with the situation said, as the private equity firm filed papers on Thursday to take the U.S. hotel operator public.
* A retiree healthcare trust will force Chrysler Group LLC to go public unless Italian automaker Fiat SpA agrees to pay top dollar - more than $5 billion - for the trust's stake in the U.S. automaker, several people familiar with the matter said.
* Exchange operator Deutsche Boerse is exploring plans to create a derivatives clearing house in Asia as a way to expand its post-trade processing services in emerging markets, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.