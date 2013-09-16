Sept 16 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Volkswagen is considering increasing its stake
in its car joint venture with China's state-owned FAW Group, VW
Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn was quoted on Sunday as
saying.
* Lanxess, the world's largest maker of synthetic
rubber for tyres, is looking at acquisitions to become less
dependent on its synthetic rubber business, a German weekly said
on Saturday, citing no sources.
* Credit Suisse wants to sell the private clients
business of its German unit Credit Suisse Deutschland AG, German
weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday, citing financial
sources.
* A fund managed by Perella Weinberg Partners LP is looking
to sell its rail car leasing business in North America, three
people familiar with the deal told Reuters.
* A handful of potential bidders, including private equity
firms, are lining up to look at BlackBerry Ltd ,
but initial indications suggest that interest is tepid and
buyers are eyeing parts of the Canadian smartphone maker rather
than the whole company, several sources familiar with the
situation said.
* Three peers of Europe's biggest bathroom equipment maker,
Grohe, submitted final offers for the private-equity
owned company by a Friday midnight deadline, three sources
familiar with the deal told Reuters.
* ViroPharma Inc, a drug maker that specializes in
rare diseases, has attracted interest from Sanofi SA
and Shire PLC, Bloomberg reported on Friday, pushing
shares of the company up 24 percent.