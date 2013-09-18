Sept 18 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Westports Holdings Bhd, operator of Malaysia's busiest
port, is expected to launch on Thursday the bookbuilding for its
2.03 billion ringgit ($625 million) initial public offering in
Malaysia, according to sources with knowledge of the deal.
* China's Shuanghui International is close to securing
shareholder approval for its $4.7 billion offer for Smithfield
Foods Inc, which would be the biggest purchase of a U.S.
company by a Chinese firm, ahead of the vote next week, three
people familiar with the matter said.
* Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp is
preparing to sell The Warranty Group, a provider of extended
warranty contracts, which is expected to fetch more than $1
billion, two people familiar with the matter said this week.
* Clovis Oncology Inc, a cancer-focused drugmaker,
is considering selling itself, three people familiar with the
deal told Reuters this week.
* Bahrain-based fund Investcorp is one of several investors
who have expressed a preliminary interest in buying a stake in
Versace, one of Italy's best-known luxury brands, sources close
to the situation told Reuters.
* Italian phone company Telecom Italia's
controlling shareholders are in talks with Telefonica
and other interested parties to buy their stakes, said a person
familiar with the matter on Tuesday.
* Shareholders in Mediobanca have decided to allow
the sale of insurer Fondiaria-SAI's stake the Italian merchant
bank, a person familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
* AT&T Inc is seeking buyers for its wireless
telecommunication towers and is working with TAP Advisors LLC
and JPMorgan Chase & Co on the sale, Bloomberg reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.