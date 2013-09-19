Sept 19 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* China Huishan Dairy, which owns the country's
second largest herd of dairy cows, raised $1.3 billion in a Hong
Kong IPO, pricing the offering at the top of expectations, a
source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.
* Mall owner General Growth Properties Inc will buy
retailer JC Penney Co Inc's office building at 200
Lafayette St., New York City, from Jared Kushner Group for about
$150 million in an all-cash deal, the New York Post reported,
citing unnamed sources.
* NewStar Financial Inc, a commercial finance
company backed by private-equity firms Corsair Capital LLC and
Capital Z Partners Management LLC, is exploring a sale,
Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
* Deutsche Lufthansa looks poised to place an
order for up to 34 revamped Boeing 777-9X passenger planes as
part of a fleet overhaul to be unveiled on Thursday, two people
familiar with the matter said.
* Swiss machinery manufacturer Sulzer has launched
the sale of its Metco unit which it hopes could fetch about 800
million Swiss francs ($864.44 million), two people familiar with
the process said.
* U.S. and UK regulators are expected to announce a civil
settlement as soon as Thursday of their investigations into
JPMorgan Chase & Co's "London Whale" derivatives loss, a
source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* Alibaba Group, whose plans to go public could
value the company at over $100 billion, may soon have their apps
pre-installed on China Telecom's 0728.HK mobile phones, said a
source familiar with negotiations between the two firms.
* French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen has mandated
two banks to study a possible capital tie-up with its Chinese
partner Dongfeng, business daily Les Echos reported on
Tuesday.